One dead, several injured as storm wreaks havoc in KZN

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has advised residents to stay alert as inclement weather persists in the province. The warning came amid a trail of destruction left by heavy rains which were accompanied by thunderstorms on Sunday.

Cogta MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi extended condolences to the Mkhize family in ward 5 of the Mooi-Mpofana Local Municipality after a tragic lightning incident killed one family member and left three others with critical injuries. “The incident occurred at 2pm this afternoon (on Monday) in Townview, ward 5. It is believed that the victims were in their home when the lightning struck, resulting in one fatality, Sifiso James Mkhize, aged 37. The injured include an infant and two adults, who are receiving treatment at hospital,” the MEC said. Buthelezi has directed disaster response teams to provide the necessary support to the family and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

In another incident, a woman was also treated for smoke inhalation after her home was struck by lightning and set alight in Trenance Park, Phoenix, north of Durban. A woman was also treated for smoke inhalation after her home was struck by lightning and set alight in Trenance Park, Phoenix, north of Durban. | KZN VIP Protection Services In a statement issued on Monday, Cogta said its Disaster Management Teams had to rush to the uMgungundlovu District in Pietermaritzburg where several homes were damaged by strong winds and heavy rains on Sunday. The department said key infrastructure affected included the Harry Gwala Regional Hospital (formerly Edendale Hospital) and the Aloe Ridge Social Housing Project.

The department said its teams were still on the ground, and a clearer picture of the extent of the damage would emerge once all assessments were concluded. The department further warned that the severe weather conditions were expected to persist, with a level 4 weather warning for severe thunderstorms currently active across large parts of the province, particularly in the eThekwini Metro and the districts of uThukela, uMzinyathi, uMgungundlovu, Harry Gwala, Ugu, and iLembe. “These conditions are likely to cause disruptions, including falling trees blocking major roads, power surges disrupting services, danger to life (both human and livestock) due to excessive lightning, and damage to structures from hail and wind.”

MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, urges all residents to take the necessary precautions to stay safe during this period. “Residents are advised to follow safety measures as these weather conditions pose significant risks to human life. Disaster Management Teams will continue to monitor the weather, especially in areas susceptible to weather-related incidents,” read the statement. Apart from damaging infrastructure, the inclement weather also left a woman injured after she was rescued from a burning house that was struck by lightning. This was confirmed by KZN VIP Protection Services, which dispatched its emergency services personnel to Trenance Park. In a statement, the security company’s spokesperson, Gareth Naidoo, said the woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but there were no casualties as all family members escaped unharmed.

The Sunday thunderstorm was preceded by a heatwave in some parts of the province, which prompted the SA Weather Service (Saws) to also issue an alert over the weekend, urging residents to remain hydrated. According to Saws the heatwave, which also affected large parts of the country outside KZN, was expected to last until on Monday. During the heatwave, Saws urged people to stay indoors in well-ventilated or air-conditioned rooms or if working outside, to wear protective clothing and take breaks at regular intervals. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.