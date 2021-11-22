One killed, five injured in La Lucia wall collapse incident

Durban: One person has been killed and a few others were left critically injured after a wall collapsed on them in the north Durban area of La Lucia. Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said reports revealed the incident took place at a construction site where a concrete beam gave way at 38 Eastmoor Crescent, La Lucia.

“One person is deceased and five have been seriously injured,” Sewpersad said. Marshall Security spokesperson Andreas Mathios said the scene was active. Mathios said that when the paramedics arrived, they found a man, in his late fifties, who had sustained fatal head injuries as a result of the structural collapse.

“The circumstances leading up to the accident are to be investigated by the SAPS, who’ve just arrived on scene.” “Other workers who were with the man also sustained moderate to serious injuries and were stabilised on scene,” Mathios said. Initially, IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said IPSS Medical Rescue, together with other various emergency services, SAPS Search and Rescue, SAPS K9 Search and Rescue and metro police, were at the scene in the La Lucia area where a wall collapsed.

When paramedics arrived, they found one person had been killed. “Three K9 Search and Rescue dogs are currently searching the area for anymore victims,” Herbst said. “Three additional people have sustained critical injuries and currently being treated and will be transported to a local hospital for further care.”