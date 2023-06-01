Durban – A mass stabbing outside a bar in Margate, south of Durban, in the early hours of Thursday morning, left one person dead and four others injured. KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) spokesperson Chantell Botha said that in the early hours of the morning, KZPA responded to a bar in Margate in reports of a mass stabbing.

Botha said that when emergency services arrived, they found that a fight had broken out outside the bar in Margate. “Paramedics quickly assessed the scene and found that one patient had sustained critical stab wounds, one patient had sustained serious stab wounds, and two further patients sustained minor stab wounds,” Botha said. She said that the patients were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further care.

“Sadly, one patient sustained a fatal stab wound and succumbed to their injury before emergency services arrived,” Botha said. Police have been approached for comment. Meanwhile, according to the quarter 4 crime statistics released on Tuesday this week, between January 2023 and March 2023, knives were listed as the second instrument of choice used in murders and sharp instruments were the third instrument of choice.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that murder increased countrywide by 3.4%. “6 289 people were killed with either a firearm, knife, sharp and blunt instruments, stone and even bare hands, between January and March this year,” Cele said. “The majority of the killings took place in the KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng provinces with arguments, vigilantism and robberies topping the motive list for murder.