Durban – A man was killed and another seriously injured when a truck crashed into the vehicle they were pushing along a road in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands in the early hours of Sunday morning. ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said the crash happened while the men – both 34 years old – were pushing a broken-down Mazda car along the R74 between Colenso and Estcourt.

ER24 paramedics had arrived at the scene, about five kilometres outside Colenso, just after 2am, along with SAPS members. “The deceased was found one metre from the side of the road; unfortunately, nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on arrival by ER24. The second male was found lying next to the truck, having suffered serious injuries. He was treated and transported to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care,” Campbell said. He said it was believed the driver of the Mazda car absconded, unharmed, after the crash, while the driver of the truck, who was uninjured, had remained at the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in Colenso were investigating a case of culpable homicide following the death of the 34-year-old man. “Reports indicate that the driver of a truck was driving on the R103 between Colenso and Estcourt just after midnight when he bumped into another vehicle, a Mazda. Another person was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for medical attention,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, a pedestrian was killed on the N3 southbound near Tweedie on Saturday evening.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson said Midlands EMS crews were dispatched to the scene to attend to a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. “Upon arrival, it was found that the pedestrian had sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics,” Robertson said. Netshiunda said police in Howick were investigating a case of culpable homicide after a 48-year-old man was declared dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the N3 southbound between the Tweedie and Midmar offramp.

“It is reported that the driver of a sedan was driving in the fast lane when he noticed a man wearing dark clothes crossing the N3. The driver reportedly tried to avoid the pedestrian, to no avail,” Netshiunda said. Robertson said another pedestrian was killed earlier that evening while crossing the N3 southbound near Merrivale. He said Midlands EMS Howick crews were dispatched to scene just after 6.15pm.