One shot as elderly uncle holds his family hostage in Verulam

Durban — An armed 65-year-old man is alleged to be holding his family hostage in Verulam.
Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said there was a hostage situation in progress in Mountview in Verulam.
Balram said from 12.46pm, Rusa members were standing off on Jacaranda Avenue in Mountview, where one person had been shot and three others were being held hostage in their home.
He said reaction officers were dispatched to the home after receiving reports of a shooting.
“On arrival, officers were informed that an 18-year-old male was shot in his left arm by his 65-year-old uncle. The teenager’s 68-year-old grandmother, 38-year-old mother and 12-year-old brother were in the house at the time of the incident. The suspect is armed with a pistol. He released the injured teenager after officers negotiated his release. He is holding the rest of the family hostage,” Balram said.
He said the motive behind the incident had not been established.
“Updates to follow,” Balram said.
Police have been contacted for comment.
Verulam Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairperson Rachel Wilkin said that as the CPF, they are not allowed to interfere in domestic violence incidents, however, some of their patrollers are on the scene.
Reacting to the incident on Facebook, Sihle Nxumalo said that the world is coming to an end.
“We’re encountering movie stuff. Please, Lord, be with the family...”
Sumad Papiah said that he saw the incident happen. It seemed like a CZ gun, black and dirty. The man just shot at the teen and then he saw him at the door waving the gun.
