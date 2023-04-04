One witness withdraws his charges in Jackie Shandu’s ‘one Indian, one bullet’ case

Durban — Controversial political activist Jackie Shandu, who allegedly made racial undertones to a gathering outside the Durban City Hall, will go on trial on May 9 in the Durban Magistrate’s Court. On Monday in court, one of the complainants, Shunmugam Lumsamy, withdrew his charges on account of the case not having enough evidence.

Shandu handed himself over to the police in 2021 after racial slurs when he shouted, “One settler, one bullet, one Indian, one bullet”, at a gathering, and repeated the remarks on the steps of the Durban City Hall when people gathered to condemn the murders of several people in Phoenix following the July unrest in the province. Shandu’s lawyer, advocate Mabo Nene, said he thought the State was not going to proceed with the trial since the complainant withdrew his charges against Shandu. “Before the beginning of the trial this morning, we had a meeting with attorneys representing some of the complainants and they said they are no longer interested in pursuing the matter on grounds that they intended to withdraw,” said Nene.

He said the complainants consulted with a senior prosecutor and a decision was made that the State would not withdraw its case; it would proceed. One of the complainants, Visvin Reddy, said he and the other two complainants were proceeding with charges without a doubt and would like to see justice come to light. The State said the other complainants would present their evidence on May 9. Prosecutor N Njapha said the case would continue because the other complainants were still not happy with Shandu’s offence.