One year later, KZN Qualified Educators app faces woes

Durban - The app for unemployed qualified teachers launched by the KZN Department of Education has allegedly not been working for some time. However, the department has denied this. In February last year the app was launched to make it easier for qualified teachers who were unemployed, to find jobs. The department previously launched a database to register unemployed teachers, but there were problems with the system. The KZN Qualified Educators app registers users as employers or applicants. Applicants register using their personal details, including their qualifications and academic record.

Employers can use the app to select the criteria for the teachers they seek.

According to a qualified teacher currently working in administration in the department, the problem with the app arose last week.

“I’m looking for a job as a teacher, the app is always down or off-line this is something that is known within the department. It’s not just myself who has noticed, other unemployed teachers in a group have been complaining about it not working. It's frustrating that in other provinces vacancies for teacher level one posts are advertised like the others but here in KZN we have to use this app that has issues,” he said.

Another teacher on a social media platform said the department should provide them with an alternative while they sort out the app issues.

“It’s not working for everyone, this is draining,” said another teacher.

General Secretary of the National Teachers Union (Natu) Cynthia Barnes said their union was aware the app was not working and they had informed the department after receiving complaints.

She said the department’s efforts for the past two years in addressing the hiring of level one teachers has been a challenge.

“Whenever teachers try to log on they can’t. This is just a system made to allow them to hire people they know. We have called on transparency, with the failed database and the app not working yet you find people being hired. You find someone just out of university is hired while there are people who have been unemployed since 2012 sitting at home,” said Barnes.

She said it was only in KZN where level one teachers were hired through such apps and a failed database.

“Other provinces advertise these posts and everyone applies and there is an interview process. Before this database and app a bulletin (for level one educators) was put out and everyone who wanted to apply could, we are calling for this process to be returned where a bulletin is put out,” said Barnes.

Basil Manuel Executive director of The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) they would follow up on the issue.

“This is unacceptable, we need replacement teachers, we need the system to be working, we lied on national television when we said all the teachers are in place when we know they are not.”

Department spokesperson Sihle Mlotshwa said the app was working.

“It had some challenges before but it's working perfectly fine now.”

Daily News