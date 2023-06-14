Open call for innovative ideas to ease landfills crisis in KZN

Durban — North Coast-based Dolphin Coast Landfill Management (DCLM) in partnership with the Global Alliance Africa and one of the largest innovation networks, Innovate UK KTN, have launched an Open Innovative initiative aimed at finding new and sustainable ways of managing hazardous waste in KwaZulu-Natal. The North Coast of KZN DCLM site, which is 144.6 hectares, processes a variety of hazardous and non-hazardous materials, serving multiple communities in the area. This landfill also plays a crucial role in processing waste generated by the local paper manufacturing industry.

This initiative consists of two open challenges, aiming to target organisations and entrepreneurs that have innovative ideas to sustain waste, and it is open to everyone from all sectors in South Africa. Nick Mannie, managing director (DCLM, Operated by Veolia) said: “Finalists will have the opportunity to present their ideas to DCLM, with winning applicants given the opportunity to collaborate on a pilot project at their North Coast site. Winners can also secure up to R580 000 in seed funding, which will be supplemented by technical support from the DCLM team, as well as mentorship and access to sector expertise through the Global Alliance Africa project.” Mannie added that another reason behind this initiative is to invent new ways to meet today’s demand in terms of waste management.