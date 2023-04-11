Operation Corona soldiers honoured after recovery of vehicles worth more than R23m and dagga worth R4m

Durban — The Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal has bid farewell to Operation Corona soldiers after operational successes which included the recovery of stolen vehicles worth R23 million, confiscation of dagga worth more than R4m and recovery of 16 weapons. Captain Anelisiwe Tamela said that recently there was an air of festivity for 5 South African Infantry Battalion, as the Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal held a certificate ceremony to honour members who have excelled in the execution of their tasks on Operation Corona deployment.

She said that the 5 South African Infantry Battalion was deployed for border safeguarding duty under the Joint Tactical Headquarters KwaZulu-Natal for the past six months. “With a borderline of 130km on the Republic of South Africa/Eswatini and 81km on the Republic of South Africa/Mozambique border, their operational successes included the confiscation of over R4m worth of dagga, 16 weapons and over R23m worth of stolen vehicles recovered,” Tamela said. The ceremony was presided over by the Acting Chief of Staff of Joint Operational Headquarters, Brigadier General BM Feni, at the Pongola Operational Base. He addressed the leader group and troops on behalf of the General Officer Commanding Joint Operational Headquarters, Major General SG Hlongwa, and thanked them for ensuring discipline, high levels of professionalism and upholding military norms and standards in the unit as well as in the area of operation.

Feni congratulated the recipients for their sacrifice, for a job well done and for their contribution to the quest for keeping South Africa safe. The SANDF elements deployed on the border continue working hard, with commitment, dedication and zeal to achieve the set objectives. Tamela said Operation Corona was executed as part of the SANDF mandate "to defend the territorial integrity" of the Republic of South Africa.