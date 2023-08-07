Operations affected as KZN hospital has water challenges

Durban — The Public Servants Association (PSA) said the operations at Bethesda Hospital in uMkhanyakude District were being affected by the inconsistency of water supply, especially to the theatre, kitchen and laundry. The provincial manager of the PSA in KwaZulu-Natal, Mlungisi Ndlovu, said they had requested the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate as this was not the only hospital affected.

He said the water challenges started in 2018 at the hospital and since then there had been no supplier of water. “They are using one tanker borrowed by the district and sometimes it does not work. This affects the operation of the hospital,” he said. Ndlovu said this also affected their members who reside in the nurses’ home because they cannot bathe or cook.

“This is a serious crisis hence we have requested the SAHRC to intervene,” he said. Ndlovu added that they had suggested that there be a Plan B for hospitals to have reservoirs to ensure that water supply was continuous. He said their members felt those working in the deep rural areas seemed to be ignored.

Ndlovu said it was not only the hospital experiencing water challenges but other departments as well in the district and urged the MEC to intervene. “Failing which the Human Rights Commission should intervene or we will call the public protector,” said Ndlovu. Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane had recently promised to look at sinking boreholes for health facilities with water challenges.