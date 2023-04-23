Osindisweni water woes: eThekwini to recommission pump at Ogunjini 1 pump station to pump water to four reservoirs

Durban — The eThekwini municipality has provided interim solutions to water challenges in Osindisweni, near Verulam. The solutions come a day after residents took to the streets on Thursday to demand answers from the eThekwini municipality over the ongoing water crisis and inconsistent supply of tankers.

“In addressing the water challenges in Osindisweni, a pump at Ogunjini 1 pump station will be recommissioned next week. The intention is for the pump to be able to pump water to all four reservoirs in the area,” the municipality said. It said that this was one of the solutions presented to the community of Osindisweni, ward 59, when eThekwini Speaker Councillor Thabani Nyawose addressed a community meeting on Friday, April 21, providing an update on the City’s interventions to end the water shortage in the area. Nyawose was with officials from eThekwini Water and Sanitation (EWS) Unit.

“The water shortage is due to the Ogunjini Water Works’ inability to sufficiently meet the demand from the area,” the municipality said. “In the interim, the City is attending to the mechanical and electrical challenges affecting the water works to produce water to its current full capacity of 0,9 kilolitres a day. “To augment the water supply, the City will increase the number of water tankers in the area. A team of plumbers has also been dispatched to attend to leaks in the area,” the municipality explained.

It said that Nyawose and EWS Head Ednick Msweli apologised to residents about the plight they are facing and assured the community that the City is working with speed to resolve the challenges. “Ahead of the community meeting, officials conducted a site visit alongside some community members to the Ogunjini Water Works and the pump station. “During the site inspections, they explained to community members how the water infrastructure operates and the cause of the current challenges plaguing the infrastructure,” the municipality said.

It said it will continue to monitor the performance of the contractor doing upgrades of the water works to ensure that the deadline for completion is met. “The City apologises for the inconvenience and appeals for patience while efforts to resolve the current challenges are being made,” the municipality said. It added that for more information regarding water supply, the public can contact the toll-free number ‪080 311 1111‬ or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number ‪073 1483‬ 477. Alternatively, email: [email protected]

On Friday, the Daily News reported that Osindisweni residents took to the streets on Thursday to demand answers from the eThekwini Municipality over the ongoing water crisis and inconsistent supply of tankers. Residents said it has been more than three years since they last saw a drop of water coming from their taps. The residents protested outside the Osindisweni Hospital to get heard. SAPS Public Order Policing were in attendance to ensure the protesters did not go into the hospital.