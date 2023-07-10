Durban — After being closed following damage due to the floods in April last year, a community pool in oThongathi was recently reopened to the public. The facility, which had been closed for several months due to damage caused by the floods last year and subsequent vandalism, was officially opened by eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

“The floods last year caused severe damage to infrastructure, which resulted in the malfunctioning of many facilities in the City, including pools,” he said. Kaunda said the swimming pool was initially closed because of the water crisis in oThongathi following the floods that damaged a pump station. The City said that of its 54 municipal pools, more than half were open while the others were undergoing repairs.

We will continue to build swimming pools, especially in townships and rural areas. We condemn the vandalism of municipal infrastructure and urge communities to protect it as these structures belong to them," said Kaunda. Phindile Makhaya, an artist wwimmer from Umlazi Sharks Aquatic Club encouraged children to partake in water sports, highlighting that it was beneficial physically and mentally, and that being engaged in any sort of sports helped to steer the youth from social ills such as drug use. "It also helps you focus in school. It is very important for parents to allow their children to come and use the pool, it is safe and there are lifeguards as well as learn-to-swim programmes available," she said.