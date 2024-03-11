Outcry over snubbing of known Zuma backers on parliamentary list

Durban — Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP) members have expressed their disappointment at the snubbing of popular former president Jacob Zuma’s backers. In the leaked MKP parliamentary list, Nomaswazi Majozi – who goes by the pseudonym Sphithiphithi Evaluator on social media platforms, and especially X – and Baas Kruger are nowhere to be found. The two are significant social media influencers who, using pseudonyms, have been fighting for Zuma for years. Sphithiphithi was even arrested and charged for inciting violence during the 2021 civil unrest.

A concerned member of MKP, who spoke to Independent Media anonymously, said they were disappointed at not seeing the name of the two influencers on the list given that they had supported Zuma long before MKP was formed. The member said that, although it is not a formal rule, it is well-known that in politics party members are rewarded with deployment for working hard, which did not seem to have been the case when it came to the parliamentary list. Baas Kruger, who refused to reveal her true identity, confirmed to the Daily News on Monday that she was not on the list. Contrary to the view that the MKP list would feature prominent ANC members who would have joined the party by now, no well-known ANC members appear in the leaked document.

Siphiwe Mpungose is the only recognised former ANC member from the eThekwini region on the list. Mpungose was an eThekwini regional committee member before jumping ship and joining MKP. However, languishing at 196 on the list, Mpungose is unlikely to make the cut to be an MP. He is currently in MKP’s provincial elections team. Another notable name is Phumlani Mfeka, who is also the leader of the African nationalist organisation Injenje yabeNguni. MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela had not commented at the time of publishing, and his comment will be added once it has been received. Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission of South Africa (formerly known as the IEC) could face criminal charges for leaking the list, since it contained the parliamentary candidates’ ID numbers. In terms of the Protection of Personal Information Act, it is a criminal offence to release a person’s personal information to the public.