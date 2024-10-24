Outrage over R4m worth of stolen fireworks found in Phoenix temple

Durban — The South African Hindu Maha Sabha (SAHMS) and Survival Centre, the organisations advocating for Diwali Day to be a public holiday in South Africa have condemned the theft of fireworks valued at R4 million - found at a Hindu temple in Phoenix. The two organisations were reacting to the police bust of 560 cases of fireworks in a truck in Phoenix with a street value of R4m on Tuesday. Three suspects were arrested and their truck was seized as it was used in the commission of a crime.

Survival Centre founder Reverend Ethan Ramkuar commended police officers and condemned the theft. He expressed sadness over the incident, emphasising that fireworks are an integral part of Diwali celebrations. “We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and prosecute those involved in such a heinous crime. No one is above the law, not even religious leaders or religious places, such an act is quite embarrassing,” said Ramkuar. Explaining the significance of fireworks in Diwali celebrations, Ramkuar said they symbolise light over darkness as Diwali marks the victory of good over evil.

He said fireworks have been part of Diwali for centuries and will continue to be for centuries to come. Weighing in on the matter SAHMS president Ashwin Trikamjee said unlawfulness can never be tolerated, saying he welcomed the long arm of the law acting positively. “The alleged perpetrators must be dealt with strongly by the law,” he said.

Police have recovered R4 million worth of stolen fireworks at a Hindu temple in Phoenix, Durban and three suspects have been arrested. | SAPS eThekwini District SAPS spokesperson Captain Carmen Rhynes said the fireworks were stolen in an armed robbery in Camperdown west of Durban a few days ago. During the robbery, suspects entered the premises armed with firearms and proceeded to tie up the guards. The suspects then brought in two of their own trucks and hitched two trailers located on the business premises, carrying fireworks for the upcoming Diwali Festival, he said. Rhynes added that the suspects then managed to escape with the two trailers and R4m worth of fireworks. A case was opened at the Camperdown SAPS.

The SAPS Economic Infrastructure Task Team received intelligence-driven information on the possible whereabouts of some of the stock that was stolen. A joint operation was then conducted with the assistance of the Metro Drug team and SAPS Crime Intelligence, he said. “The police proceeded to a Hindu Temple located in Phoenix and found a truck carrying boxes being offloaded by three men. The temple had been set up to sell the fireworks to the public. “Upon inspection of the goods, it was found that the goods being offloaded were in fact the fireworks that were stolen in the armed robbery in Camperdown. The truck carrying the stolen goods was a hired truck,” Rhynes said.

The owner of the goods was immediately called and he positively identified the goods as those stolen from his business premises in Camperdown, still marked with his branding, he said. eThekwini Fire was also informed and further charges relating to the by-laws may be added. All three suspects will be appearing in Verulam court on Thursday today). Police have recovered R4 million worth of stolen fireworks at a Hindu temple in Phoenix, Durban and three suspects have been arrested. | SAPS The name of the temple where the fireworks were found was not disclosed. However, social media users made several claims against several temples.

The Northcroft Hindu Dharma Sabha (NHDS) chairperson Reshmee Jaikishor said: “On Tuesday, a truck expected to deliver stock to us, unfortunately contained stolen goods, which was confirmed by the SAPS who arrived at the scene. The temple is not in any way affiliated with the theft of these goods, neither have any agreement to have knowingly purchased stolen goods. No temple officials have been arrested. The public is advised to refrain from making harsh comments on social media regarding the place of worship and Hindu culture,” Jaikishor said. The Phoenix Community Policing Forum (CPF) vice chairperson Mark Nadasen welcomed the arrest and recovery of the stolen property. He said the CPF has built trust within the community. “The community members together with the CPF have a very strong relationship with the SAPS. Information about criminal activity is coming through to the CPF and we are channelling it down to the right departments in the police. We are working hand-in-hand with the police. That is why our community is taking a stand against crime and theft syndicates in the area. The police together with the CPF have multiple crime prevention operations throughout the week to eliminate crime,” Nadasen said.