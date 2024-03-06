Over 40 000 students register at UKZN in ‘smooth’ start to year

Durban – The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) registered more than 44 000 students and placed more than 18 000 in university residences during its registration period. UKZN executive director of Corporate Relations Normah Zondo said the university was happy that the registration process had gone smoothly, with minimal disruptions.

“We would like to express our gratitude to every one of the academic and professional staff who put in a lot of effort to make sure the process went smoothly. When difficulties did arise, our team took quick action to resolve them. Furthermore, we wish to express our appreciation to all of the stakeholders that worked with the university to make sure the registration went well, including parents, students, and student leadership. This positive collaboration provides a promising framework for future initiatives,” Zondo said. Elaborating on the numbers, the university said it registered 44 066 students and placed 18 300 of them into university-owned or university-accredited residences during the registration period, which ended on Friday last week. It said that of the registered students, 11 750 were first-time entrants and 5 100 of them had been successfully placed at university-owned or university-accredited residences.

The registration period, which started on January 9, saw 29 548 returning, 11 750 first-time entrants and 2 768 internal/external transfer students being registered online. The majority (20 873) of registered students were enrolled in programmes within the College of Humanities. A total of 9 328 registered for programmes in the College of Agriculture, Engineering and Science; 7 718 are enrolled in the College of Law and Management Studies, and 6 147 are registered in the College of Health Sciences. The registration of these 44 066 students means that the university has met 95% of its planned enrolment target of 46 386, with 2 489 parked registrations expected to be concluded by March 10.