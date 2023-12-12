Over 500 cruise passengers to flock to Durban for festive season

Durban — Hundreds of people from Gauteng sailing to Portuguese Island on the MSC Cruise will experience the Soweto and Clermont townships tourism campaign when they flock to Durban. The group of visitors, who will spend three nights cruising to the Mozambican island, is expected to leave on Thursday, December 15 and return on December 18.

The organiser of the Soweto/Clermont township initiative and founder of Clermont Tourism DMC, Chris Phili, said the aim of the event is to provide entertainment and boost domestic tourism and the economy in Durban. “We are expecting more than 500 guests to spend a night in three accommodations situated in Durban on Thursday. Upon their arrival, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will deliver a welcome speech to appreciate them for visiting Durban before heading to their Mozambique trip. “They will also experience loads of entertainment at Egagasini Lounge, which is located right next to one of the hotels they will be occupying on the night. In the next morning, they will travel to Mozambique and come back again after four days,” said Phili.

He said Clermont Tourism DMC has been doing the initiative for 10 years with its partner, Jozi FM community radio station. “We will be receiving recognition for the first time by the mayor and this motivates us to keep doing what we do for our tourists. This indeed an indication that we are achieving our goal in creating sister townships between Soweto and Clermont. And also in preventing the fear of tourists’ discomfort associated with strangers encountered at foreign destinations,” he added. In September, Kaunda unveiled the “Durban Sizzling Summer Campaign”, which is aimed at promoting and attracting travellers to the city ahead of the summer season.

The SAPS also launched the Safer Festive Season operations last week, which aim to ensure police visibility on the streets. "We are looking forward to hosting our guests and we are certain that they will have the time of their life in Durban's warm hospitality," he said.