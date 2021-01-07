Overloading taxi driver fined by association after video goes viral

DURBAN – Action taken against the Sydenham taxi driver who was caught on camera overloading has been welcomed by the commuter who filmed the video. This week, the Sydenham taxi association posted a letter on social media stating should another complaint of the same nature be made against the driver, he would be suspended. He was also fined R1 000. The penalty imposed by the Sydenham taxi association. This was after a video of the overloaded taxi was shared on social media by commuter, Quinton Nicholson. In the video, the commuter is shouting at the driver for overloading as he does a video pan of the full 15-seater Toyota Quantum with three more passengers, one seated on the floor next to a three-seater while the others stood close to the door.

The infuriated Nicholson is heard saying the overloading driver told complaining passengers to be quiet.

He drew attention to a long queue of cars they passed, all going to be tested for Covid-19 at the Dome in Mayville.

“We ask the driver why there are two extra people in the taxi in the midst of a second wave of the pandemic and we get ignored. This was before the taxi took off and we must be quiet and subject ourselves to this. I’m sorry, I refuse. We are already a full load because taxis refuse to go at half capacity.”

Yesterday, Nicholson said after the video went viral, he was contacted by the association informing him of the action they had taken against the driver and that R500 of the fine would be given to charity.

The commuter said he was thankful the video had gone viral and accepted the disciplinary action taken against the driver and hoped it would be a deterrent to others.

“The question is what corrective measures will be put in place to ensure we don’t see a repeat of this incident?” he asked.

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) spokesperson Sfiso Shangase said while the organisation did not support overloading, this incident offered lessons that everyone could learn from.

He said commuters had the right not to board an overloaded minibus taxi.

“After having realised that the taxi is full, they should have not boarded. In the video, the windows are closed to passengers seated next to them. It is the passenger's responsibility to open windows close to them in order to comply with regulations. We all need to play our collective role in ensuring that we all fight against the scourge of Covid 19, taking into account that we only have one life. There is no spare life. Where there is a suggestion from passengers, we will always endeavour to resolve. However, in critical times like these, we all need to take our fair share of the responsibility and should not adopt an approach that tends to shift everything to the other party.”

