Owner calls same security firm after vehicle is hijacked second time in a year

Durban — The same bakkie that was hijacked a year ago was hijacked again on Tuesday afternoon. The bakkie was recovered by the same security company, but it was stripped.

PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that on Tuesday afternoon, a white Toyota Hilux bakkie was hijacked by three gunmen who accosted the driver and his crewmen at the uMlazi J section intersection. “The suspects fled with the hijacked vehicle into uMlazi. The owner reported the incident to Tracker Connect and the tracking device was activated. The owner also contacted the PT Alarms Tactical unit for assistance, because a year ago the very same van was hijacked and recovered by the team,” Govindasamy said. “After a lengthy track, the vehicle was recovered at the rear of a house in uMlazi, with the interior fully stripped and part of the signage removed.”

The units that were involved in the recovery were Tracker Connect, PT Alarms Tactical unit and Bhekithemba SAPS. Govindasamy said it was an excellent recovery by the responders. “Twice lucky for the PT Alarms Tactical unit,” Govindasamy added.

A branded Toyota Hilux bakkie was hijacked by three gunmen who accosted the driver and his crewmen at the uMlazi J section intersection. Picture: PT Alarms KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Bhekithemba police are investigating a case of carjacking following an incident that occurred on January 23 on Ingqwele Road, uMlazi. “It is alleged that a 48-year-old man was driving when three unknown suspects jammed his vehicle and pointed a firearm towards him. The suspects took his personal belongings before they fled with his vehicle,” Netshiunda said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, a VW Polo stolen from the Overport area was recovered in Ntuzuma on Saturday.

Govindasamy said that the PT Alarms Durban ambassador assisted Tracker Connect in recovering the vehicle. "The vehicle was picking up a signal in the KwaMashu area. Upon tracking the vehicle, it was recovered in Ntuzuma," Govindasamy said.