Owner receives missing parcel from the post office 13 years later

Durban — Disappointed. That was how a woman reacted on Facebook when she shared her story of a missing parcel that was sent 13 years ago. Sanja Hanekom took to her Facebook page on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, to share information about the case of the missing parcel.

Hanekom said they were left without words after receiving two shabby printouts in their barely used post box, now inhabited by a pair of local geckos. “The printouts apparently originated from the local post office, one stating that there is an inbound parcel for us to uplift at the post office and the other stating that this is now the final notice for the same parcel,” Hanekom said. She said that barely legible documents (obviously not aware that the printer comes with a cartridge) indicated that they need to pay approximately R65 for the parcel to be released.

“Since we were not expecting a parcel, we were rather confused to discover that a parcel with my husband’s name and our address is held hostage at the local post office,” Hanekom said. They rushed to rescue the parcel, she said, mainly because they wanted to see what it was all about. On their way to the post office, conspiracy theories were in full swing, she said. Her husband's darkest predictions and hers hoping the parcel may contain stacks of banknotes and a one-way ticket to “yours truly”.

Hanekom said that as they entered the empty post office, they approached the postal office teller and handed in the printed pages promptly. “We stood there mesmerised and in bemusement while she dragged out a huge, heavy, battered up and excessively taped-up parcel which she handed to us over the counter. There it is. We looked at each other in disbelief,” Hanekom said. They asked the teller if she could tell them who sent the parcel. But she mumbled something inaudible.

“I pointed to the parcel. The originating postal stamp clearly stated in red: 2010,” Hanekom said. “My husband did not believe his eyes, ‘but it can not be, that is 13 years ago!??’ It must be. Whaaaat? “Surprise!!! The once-lost parcel was sent to us 13 years ago by my dad when our child was born. Surreal, ‘Twilight Zone’ is real,” Hanekom said.

Commenting on her own Facebook post, Hanekom said: “Unreal, where was the parcel the past 13 years?” Hanekom advised South Africans not to worry. “The South African Post Office will take good care of your parcel and deliver it to you in due time, that is if you are still alive and have not moved to another address.

“If you are missing a parcel, do not lose hope, your parcel is resting at the post office warehouse and will be released safely to you when ready,” Hanekom said. Crazy was the word used by Facebook users to describe the incident. Kelly Candice Williams said: “NO WAYS!!! This is crazy!!!”

Libby Venter Johns said: “Oh my word how crazy.” Carol Busch said: “WHAAAT!!! Sanja that is crazy. I know we're going down the tubes but 13 years ago ... jeepers!!!!” Krystyna Kalinowski said: “Has happened to me too, absolutely crazy!!!!”