Durban — A vehicle owner did not know that their vehicle had been stolen and recovered. PT Alarms said that it was an action-packed Monday morning when a light delivery truck was recovered and the owner had no idea it had been stolen.

“The white Hyundai H100 was stolen from the Bluff area. The suspects, travelling on the N2 south headed towards eManzimtoti, were spotted by vigilant PT Alarms tactical members. The suspects swiftly abandoned the vehicle and fled,” PT Alarms said. “The ignition was damaged.” PT Alarms said that a search for the suspects was conducted, but to no avail. It said that the PT Alarms Tactical Unit and Durban metro police service Isipingo were at the scene.