PA is not averse to Government of National Unity

Durban — The new entrant in the National Assembly, the Patriotic Alliance (PA), says it is open to participating the mooted Government of National Unity (GNU), and slammed reports to the contrary. “We are in active discussions with other parties to this effect. We are firmly committed to being constructive partners in achieving a positive outcome,” Chinelle Stevens, the party’s secretary-general said in a statement.

The PA, led by Gayton McKenzie, clocked 677 719 votes in the May 29 election, and bagged nine seats in the 400-member National Assembly. Stevens said: “This election has been one of the most challenging in our nation’s history. It has been fiercely contested, reflecting the passionate engagement of the South African people. “Now that the election is behind us, the message from the electorate is clear: it is time to overcome our political differences and focus on the development of our country.”

With no party getting a clear majority, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has proposed a Government of National Unity (GNU), consisting of all the parties willing to be part of the grouping. Stevens said : “Our desire is to navigate through this constitutional process as swiftly and efficiently as possible. The quicker we conclude this process, the sooner we can dedicate ourselves to the pressing task of governing our nation.” Referring to the political wrangling with parties like the Umkhonto weSizwe Party challenging the outcome of the elections, Stevens said: “The Patriotic Alliance subscribes to a policy of constructive engagement with all political parties.”

She added: “Our approach is one of seeking consensus wherever possible, and agreeing to disagree when necessary, always with the national interest at heart. “We are unwavering in our commitment to South Africa. We are devoted to the economic empowerment and well-being of all our citizens.” Stevens said the PA believed that South Africans deserved a government that worked tirelessly for their benefit.

“As we look forward to the next five years, the Patriotic Alliance is ready to play a constructive and pivotal role in this Government of National Unity. We are prepared to bring our best ideas and most dedicated efforts to the table.” Her parting shot was: “Together, we can build a future that reflects the hopes and aspirations of all South Africans.” Meanwhile, owing to their poor performance in the elections, the PA announced the disbandment with immediate effect of provincial and regional structures in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West, and Mpumalanga.