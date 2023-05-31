Paramedic assaulted by gangsters during failed hijacking bid in Amaoti

Durban — A paramedic was able to escape when he was accosted by a gang of armed suspects who tried to hijack him in Amaoti, north of Durban, on Tuesday night. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said: “Phoenix police are investigating a case of attempted carjacking following an incident in which a 26-year-old man was reportedly attacked by five suspects who attempted to hijack him on May 30, in the Amaoti area.

“The victim managed to drive off and reported the matter to the police.” KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo confirmed that a paramedic was assaulted during a failed hijacking attempt in the Amaoti area on Tuesday evening. “An ambulance was almost hijacked after leaving a female medic near her home in the Amaoti area,” Naidoo said.

He said that the assailants were three men armed with firearms and they attempted to stop the ambulance while the victim was making a U-turn to leave Amaoti. “The suspects ran to the van and tried to pull the key out of the ignition and began assaulting the medic violently. He managed to break free and drive off, hitting the pavement and almost crashing into oncoming traffic,” Naidoo said. He said the medic was escorted by security teams to the Phoenix police station and then taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

“We urge communities to respect ambulance services that continue to service your areas in times when no one else would,” Naidoo said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, earlier this year, an emergency medical services team was left traumatised after they managed to evade a robbery at gunpoint near Elsies River in Cape Town. They were travelling down Francie van Zijl Drive in Parow in their ambulance when the attempted robbery occurred.

The next day a paramedic was slapped in the face by a patient who refused assistance in Langa. According to the Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness, the two incidents were among 10 violent assaults experienced by EMS crews reported so far this year. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.