Paramedics save choking baby, encourage public to do basic CPR and choking course

Durban — KwaZulu Private Ambulance (KZPA) paramedics rushed to save a choking baby’s life. KZPA spokesperson Chantell Botha said that on Friday night, the KZPA Vryheid team responded to a call for a baby that was choking.

“When paramedics arrived, they found that a KwaZulu Private trained first aider had already begun assisting the baby. Paramedics continued the assessment and treatment of the baby and managed to clear the child's obstruction,” Botha said. Botha said after the baby was stabilised, the infant was transported to hospital for further care. “We would like to encourage the public to do a basic CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and choking course as this may be used to save a life one day,” Botha added.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in October, KZPA responded to a restaurant in Ramsgate for reports of a patient that had been choking, and CPR was being done. Botha said that when paramedics arrived they found three bystanders who were doing CPR on the patient. According to witnesses the patient had been choking and collapsed. The three bystanders immediately checked the patient and started CPR. “Paramedics assessed the patient and found that with the quick and effective CPR, the patient had been successfully resuscitated,” Botha said.

She said that paramedics continued to stabilise the patient and transported the patient to the hospital for further treatment. KZPA thanked the bystanders for their amazing efforts and their quick and effective CPR. Even then, KZPA also urged the public to become CPR trained as the incident showed how effective early CPR can be.