Parapsychologist gives up the ghost in his last city tour

Durban — After 23 years of existence in Durban, The Ghost Tours is set to host its last “SA’s Mystery Ghost Tours” on Friday and Saturday. Ghost Tours lovers will be treated to an info-training adventure of a lifetime like no other, says the man behind them.

The founder and host, South Africa’s only university-degreed parapsychologist, also known as “South Africa's David Copperfield”, Mark Rose-Christie, said Durban was where Ghost Tours began. Ghost Tours hosts its Durban last-ever ride after 23 years of existence on Friday and Saturday. Photo Supplied. “Out of all the cities in which we have run the ghost tours, Durban remains my favourite for many reasons, one of which is because it was where I became convinced that interactive ghosts indeed existed,’’ said Rose-Christie. He recalled his first ghost encounter in Durban. It had made him fall in love with the city, he said.

“The Interactive Ghost case occurred way back in 2006, when I was told by the then-house owner of a house in the charming old Victorianstyled Campbell Road, about a male ghost. “When I traced the previous owners of the house, I was completely dumbfounded when the fourth previous owner gave me the same precise and many fine descriptions, without me prompting him in any way. “It was the previous owner’s uncle who had passed on in the house in the 1950s,” said Rose-Christie.

He said the first case had changed his life forever, and was something he would never forget. Mark Rose-Christie, the founder of the Mystery Ghost Bus Tour. Picture supplied The tours present not only ghost stories but also “history, science and entertainment to suit all tastes, young and old”, he added. Some of the highlights of the tour include The Grey Nun and The White Lady of Addington Hospital, and Rosey Dry’s Brothel, where “the ghost arises from a gruesome murder of a sailor which occurred decades ago”.