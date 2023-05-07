‘Parents should start enrolling children for 2024 school intake now’

Durban — It is the fifth month of the year, and the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has urged parents and guardians to register pupils early for the 2024 academic year. “We urge parents or guardians to co-operate with the department and heed this call so that on the first day of the 2024 academic year schools can be focused on teaching and learning, and not on unnecessary administrative duties pertaining to learner admission,” said Education MEC Mbali Frazer.

Admission for the 2024 academic year opened on April 12. The department said that pupils who were eligible for admission were those seeking places in Grades 1 and 8, which are entry grades. Parents wanting to transfer pupils in other grades from one school to another must ensure they make their request as soon as possible. It said the only transfer applications that would be considered after the closing date were those for pupils whose parents would be transferred by their employers with effect from October 1 onwards, and they would be required to produce evidence of the transfer.

It also said it would also consider applications for the transfer of pupils who had lost their parents or guardians and had to relocate as a result of that loss. The department said that adhering to these requirements was important because long queues at the beginning of the year were often caused by parents who had not applied timeously moving pupils when schools were already filled to capacity. The closing date for the administration of admissions was September 30, and parents or guardians were encouraged to apply long before the closing date, as this would allow the department to deal with all the appeals and place those pupils who had applied but failed to secure places.