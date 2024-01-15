Parents urged to support anxious matrics

Durban — The Matric Ungazibulali Campaign is urging the Class of 2023 not to resort to committing suicide after receiving their 2023 National Senior Certificate results on Friday. The founder of the initiative, Dr Sanele Dlamini, said the project intends to provide psychological support to pupils who need someone to talk to during the waiting period.

“This is a difficult period for them (pupils) and they need much support from their families and loved ones. “Matric Ungazibulali Campaign is, therefore, here to provide such assistance online and physical to those who receive unsatisfying results. “We have ambassadors across the country who were recruited last year who are stationed in different areas performing our initiatives and mentoring pupils who did not do well in the previous year.

“This year is our sixth year doing the campaign and we seek to continue supporting our future leaders,” Dlamini said. He warned parents against the pressure that they put on their children, which he said was the main driving force leading to suicides. He further explained that pupils needed encouragement and support to keep them going through the waiting process.

In total, 723 971 full-time candidates participated in the final NSC examinations. As for part-time candidates, 129 064 wrote, bringing the total number of candidates for the 2023 final matric exams to 853 035. The Department of Basic Education confirmed that the 2023 matric exam results would be announced by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga on Thursday.

Depressed pupils can go to the #matric ungazibulali Facebook page for assistance. According to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) depression and anxiety are the most common forms of mental illness and can often trigger more serious conditions. Symptoms of depression include: