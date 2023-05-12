Parents urged to take kids to local audiologists if they suspect hearing problem

Durban — A chief specialist and head of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology (study of diseases of the ear, nose, and throat) at the University of KwaZulu-Natal has urged parents to not delay when they suspect their children cannot hear or have a hearing problem. Dr Andile Sibiya was speaking at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital on Thursday during the official switching on of the cochlear implants that will help two patients to hear for the first time.

Sibiya is part of a multidisciplinary team of the KwaZulu-Natal Auditory Implant Programme (KZN-AIP) which was launched in March 2021. The programme is a collaboration of the Department of Otorhinolaryngology (ear, nose and throat surgery)and the Discipline of Audiologist. This team draws on expertise from staff within the Department of Health and the University of KwaZulu-Natal and uniquely includes deaf community advocates to make person-centred ear and hearing care accessible to all. Sibiya said it was crucial for parents to visit their local audiologists as soon as they suspected hearing problems in their children. “It is important to test early because maybe there is something we can do,” she said.

Sibiya said children younger than 3 were assisted as they could still develop their speech. She said once the child was older than 3, it becomes difficult. Sibiya said older people who lost their hearing could also be assisted. “Hearing loss disconnects you from people. Those with hearing loss are five times more at risk of depression and anxiety because they are disconnected from people,” she said, adding that the waiting list for patients to get the implant was not that long as a lot of people were not aware of it. KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane said the department was pleased the programme was now in public hospitals. She said this programme existed in other provinces and KZN was the only one left behind.