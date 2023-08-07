Parolee one of two men sentenced for taking turns raping teen at her grandmother’s house

Durban — National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the KwaDukuza Regional Court sentenced two men, aged 25 and 28, to life and 18 years’ imprisonment respectively, for the rape of a 15-year-old girl in July 2018, in the Nonoti area. Ramkisson-Kara said that on the day of the incident, the girl went with her younger cousin to her grandmother’s house where she met the two men who were known to her.

She said the men asked the younger child to stay outside the house while they kept the girl inside and took turns to rape her. One of them threatened to kill her if she disclosed what had happened. The teenager was afraid to report the matter but eventually reported it to someone at her church, and the girl’s mother was alerted and the police were involved. “The men were arrested and the girl was able to positively identify both of them,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

She said the teen was taken to the KwaDukuza Thuthuzela Care Centre where she received medical and psycho-social assistance. Ramkisson-Kara said that in court, the state led the medical evidence of the doctor who examined the girl as well as the testimonies of the girl, her mother and the first report. She said the matter was successfully prosecuted by Regional Court Prosecutors Joseph Titus and Nokwanda Mthembu.

“The 25-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment as he was out on parole for murder at the time of the incident. The court sentenced the 28-year-old man to 18 years’ imprisonment, deviating from the minimum sentence for various reasons,” Ramkisson-Kara said. “As part of the sentencing, the court deemed them unfit to possess a firearm and an order was made that their names are entered into the National Register for Sex Offenders.” WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.