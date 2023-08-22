Passer-by comes across dead body while out on a walk

Durban – A man was certified dead after he was found at a park in Durban North on Monday afternoon. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Durban North police have registered an inquest docket for investigation after an incident on Old Mill Way.

“It is alleged that an unknown man was found unresponsive under a bridge and he was certified dead,” Netshiunda said. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that Marshall Security and Durban North police are collaborating to investigate the discovery of a dead body at Bridgevale Park. Powell said that the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted to an incident earlier in the afternoon on Monday when a member of the public found a dead body during their walk in Bridgevale Park.

He said that the Marshall Security Special Operations Team responded to the scene and upon arrival, secured the area and cordoned off the scene to ensure a thorough investigation could take place. “The unknown male has been declared deceased by paramedics on the scene,” Powell said. He said that Durban North police were informed and arrived on the scene.

“The cause of death remains unknown at this time, though initial indications point towards the possibility of suicide,” Powell said. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, in May, police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that Wentworth police had opened an inquest after a 68-year-old man reportedly collapsed and died at a local shopping centre. According to PT Alarms, the local man was found dead on Jammu Road in Merewent.