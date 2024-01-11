Pastor Vusi Dube says he will not join MK despite being a Zuma backer

Durban — Pastor Vusi Dube, a staunch backer of former president Jacob Zuma, has dismissed rumours that he would leave the ANC and join the Zuma-endorsed uMkhonto WeSizwe (MK) party. Dube, a founder of the EThekwini Community Church and KwaZulu-Natal legislature member, said although he was a known Zuma supporter he was rooted in the ANC and would never dump it for the MK party.

Dube has been backing Zuma in his corruption and rape cases since 2005. He organised prayers and night vigils as well as buses to courts whenever Zuma was appearing. Speaking to the Daily News on Tuesday, Dube said he felt that by endorsing the MK party, Zuma somehow betrayed him because he would find it difficult to continue going to court to support him as he would be associated with the MK party. “I can’t lie. Baba put me in an awkward position. Although I still support him, since it was a personal decision not a political one, it will be difficult for me to continue with support as he is now campaigning against my party. But I will meet both him and the ANC to see how many of us who were supporting him when he goes to court will have to do. I know many people thought just because of my association with him, I will also join the MK party,” said Dube.

Having been a teacher, Dube joined South African Democratic Teachers Union, which is affiliated to the ANC, before becoming a pastor. ANC spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Mafika Mndebele said the party had taken a resolution to support former president Zuma as a member of the party since he was no longer with the party and all ties had ended. “ We are not to witch-hunt anyone but we are clear that Zuma was no longer with the ANC since everyone knows that he has walked away so we no longer have any association with him. Secondly we are obsessed with Zuma so we even want to discuss who goes to support him in court,” said Mndebele.