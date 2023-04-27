Payment Association of South Africa extends validity of expired Sassa gold cards

Durban — The validity of expired SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards have been extended by the Payment Association of South Africa (Pasa) amid the rush to get cards replaced. This was according to Postbank spokesperson Dr Bongani Diako, who said Pasa extended the validity of the expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards to continue being used for social grants payments transactions at ATMs and merchant Point of Sale (POS) withdrawals and purchases until December 31.

Diako said Pasa sent correspondence to all acquiring banks to ready their environments to accept expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards and Postbank had concluded its own. He said starting from the end of April, social grants recipients could collect their grants payments at their usual collection points using their Sassa/Postbank gold cards irrespective of the expiry date. “Postbank is pleased with Pasa’s decision to allow expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards to remain in use for social grants payments as this will benefit many grants recipients and the entire social grants payments value chain,” Diako said.

He said there was no longer an immediate need for social grants recipients with expired cards to collect new cards at Post Office branches. “Social grants recipients are also urged to refrain from standing in long queues at Sassa offices requesting switching to other banks as this is no longer necessary. They will continue being paid their social grants through the expired Sassa/Postbank gold cards,” Diako said. “Everyone using the Sassa/Postbank gold cards is assured that they will be paid their grant money.”

Diako said Postbank had been paying social grants using the Sassa/Postbank gold cards since 2018. The Sassa/Postbank gold cards are a tailored product to protect recipients of social grants from past financial abuse. Social grant recipients using these cards get three free purchase transactions per month. “Post Office branches will continue to provide re-issues of lost and stolen cards and facilitate payments for grant recipients that prefer using biometric verification. Gold card PIN resets for Sassa/Postbank gold cards will also continue to be done over the counter inside Post Office branches,” Diako added.

Meanwhile, last week, Sassa KZN spokesperson Sandy Godlwana said Sassa noted the challenges faced by social grants recipients with regard to the replacement of their expired Sassa gold cards. She said Sassa had about 5.9 million social grant recipients who transact through the Sassa gold cards, most of which will expire by June. Godlwana urged grant recipients to check the expiry dates of their cards. All client payments will be processed as normal, and funds are safely stored in the client’s bank accounts. To avoid non-access to these funds in the client’s bank accounts, recipients have the option to either replace the Sassa gold card at the identified SA Post Office branches or an alternative venue provided by Postbank, a participating retailer or make use of the cardless withdrawal option provided by Postbank.