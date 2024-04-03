Pedestrian killed after being run over by vehicle in KwaMashu

Durban — A pedestrian was killed on Malandela Road in KwaMashu Wednesday morning. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a female pedestrian was killed after she was run over by a truck on Malandela Road in KwaMashu.

Balram said a passer-by contacted the Rusa Phoenix Operations Centre at approximately 10.30am requesting assistance for the pedestrian who was run over by a white Mercedes-Benz Axor. “On arrival, reaction officers discovered the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Metro Police in attendance. The female sustained life-threatening injuries and died on the scene,” Balram said. “Circumstances leading up to the incident were not immediately established.”

A female pedestrian was killed after she was run over by a truck on Malandela Road in KwaMashu. | Reaction Unit South Africa According to a post on the Durban Metro Police Service Facebook page, a female pedestrian lost her life after being struck by a truck on Malendela Road in KwaMashu. “This devastating loss serves as a stark reminder to all of us about the importance of road safety. Whether you’re driving or walking, we must all be vigilant and cautious to prevent such tragedies from occurring again,” the post read. Metro police shared tips for drivers and pedestrians.

For drivers: Respect speed limits and obey traffic rules.

Avoid distractions like texting or phone use while driving.

Exercise extra caution near pedestrian crossings and intersections.

Always give pedestrians the right of way. For pedestrians: Use designated crosswalks and pedestrian crossings.

Look both ways before crossing the street.

Stay alert and avoid distractions while walking near traffic.

Wear bright or reflective clothing to increase visibility, especially at night. “Let’s unite to make our roads safer for everyone,” metro police said.

In an unrelated incident, earlier, metro police warned the public of a protest on Malandela Road and Dumisani Makhaye Drive. Dumisani Makhaye Drive was closed from Queen Nandi Drive to Malandela Road. The public was advised to use alternative routes until further notice.