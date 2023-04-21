People ‘gatvol’ over eThekwini Municipality’s poor response

Durban — Newlands East residents in Durban say they are “gatvol” with the lack of response to the request to clear a blocked sewerage drain that has persistently overflowed for months. Residents said the stench at the corner of Garfish Crescent and Maasbanker Road was unbearable. Community activist Lawrence Palmer said about three months ago, the eThekwini Water and Sanitation unit came to fix a burst water pipe but was unable to complete the work because of a lack of resources.

“This sewage mess passes in front of one of the houses, and the owners have had to build a water bridge structure over it out of planks to make it safer for them to enter their home,” added Palmer. Around the corner, children could be seen playing on top of a mound of soil that was dug up from the holes, further endangering their lives. This community said they had noticed a mosquito infestation. In addition, more than 15 households had been made to live with this mess.

“There are no danger tapes put up around the holes. Resident Angelo Magu tries to jump over a sewage stream at the corner of Garfish rd and Maasbanker rd in Newlands East. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) “The children can easily jump in those water-filled holes and injure themselves or, worse, drown in there,” said resident Renee Benny. Benny said municipal contractors and workers “look at the drain and then say there is nothing they can do about the problem but will refer it to the relevant unit”.

She added: “The primary school children pass here every day, to and back from school up this street, and they have to deal with this smell every morning and afternoon.” “We are not fighting with the municipality”, Benny said, “but are asking them to come and make our environment bearable to live in again. “Even if they can come and fumigate these water-filled holes and cover them up with something to make them safer for the children, that will be much appreciated,” Benny added.