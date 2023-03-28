Phoenix community facilities in desperate state of disrepair

Durban — The Phoenix Civic Movement (PCM) has accused eThekwini Municipality of having sold all sports grounds to property developers, leaving the youth and community of Phoenix to indulge in anti-social activities. The municipality has failed to maintain its recreational facilities in ward 51, said PCM leader Vivian Pillay.

Pillay said the Shastri Park library’s air conditioning had been dysfunctional for years, and the grass around the building had not been cut for months, making it a health hazard for senior citizens and pupils who used it daily. Shastri Park community hall has inadequate ventilation, and the area around the building was neglected, Pillay said. “The interior of the building has not been painted for years, yet this hall is booked out daily and is utilised by hundreds of visitors every year.

“The Parks, Leisure and Cemeteries unit is responsible for the maintenance of these facilities, which are in a state of neglect,” Pillay said. Last week the PCM delegation met the mayoral committee and had preliminary discussions on service delivery. After the engagement, Pillay said: “We will continue to interact with the eThekwini municipality to ensure that service delivery is consistent.”

He said PCM would hold eThekwini to account on behalf of the ratepayers, who diligently paid their bills to the council. The municipality had recently received a R1.6 billion grant from the national governments for infrastructure development, Pillay said. The municipality must inform the ratepayer how this money was going to be utilised before it was syphoned off through corruption and tender fraud. eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the City was doing its best to cut grass in every corner of the city. He, however, accused the Phoenix society of having tried to threaten council employees, who he said were at one stage held at gunpoint, and their cellphones and municipal equipment stolen.