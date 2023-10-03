Phoenix DA councillor faces assault charge

WARNING: IMAGE OF A MAN WEARING A BLOOD SOAKED GOLF SHIRT BELOW. Durban — The DA leadership in KwaZulu-Natal has been accused of failing to act against its eThekwini Municipality councillor who is facing a serious assault charge.

Rodney Moses is the party’s PR (Proportional Representation) councillor representing the Phoenix constituency north of Durban. He was arrested and charged with assault after he allegedly bludgeoned the estranged husband of his relative, Collin Govender. Moses was released on bail. According to Govender, the incident happened in August in Phoenix. He said he was at the birthday party of his sister’s grandchild when he got a call that his drunk son was having a heated argument with his mother.

He said he went there to fetch his son to calm the situation, but while walking out of the gate Moses and his son came (from) behind and hit him in the head with a metal bar which left him with 13 stitches. He said he opened a case and the accused was given “station bail” (released on warning) which left him shocked since he was facing a serious charge. “I did not do anything wrong and was walking away with my son, so I have no idea why I was brutally attacked like this.

“I was shocked that the councillor did not even spend one day in the cells and was given bail at the station. This to me proved that politicians receive special treatment from our criminal justice system,” said Govender. He said the councillor appeared last month and the matter was postponed to October 18, but he was doubtful that he would see justice. Weighing in on the matter, human rights and community activist Reverend Ethan Ramkuar accused the DA of sweeping the matter under the carpet.

He said after seeing no action from the DA leadership, he contacted the party’s provincial chairperson, Dean Macpherson, but got no response. Ramkuar said he believed the DA would suspend the councillor pending the outcome of this case. Collin Govender was left with a serious wound in the head after he was allegedly attacked by a DA councillor. Picture: Supplied “As a fervent human rights and community activist, I believe that the rule of law must be applied equally without fear or favour, because in a democracy no one’s above the law.

“We call on the DA in KZN to immediately suspend this councillor pending the judicial processes. “After hearing about such matters and no one doing anything about it, I made sure to take the matter to the speaker’s office, and the KZN police commissioner’s office and even asked the station commander as to what happened. We will closely follow this case and make sure justice is served for the victim,” said Ramkuar. He said he was also a DA PR councillor but had to resign after he had differences with the party leadership. He now heads the non-profit organisation called Survival Centre.

eThekwini Municipality speaker Thabani Nyawose said he was not aware of the matter, but said even if it was brought to his attention there was nothing he could do since the municipality had no powers to discipline councillors for criminal matters. “We only act against the councillor for misconduct committed while executing his or her duties as a councillor, but (if) he or she faces criminal charges, the speaker or municipality leave that to the criminal justice system,” said Nyawose. Macpherson denied the party was sweeping the matter under the carpet, saying he was not aware of the matter.

“Ramkuar did not call me, plus I no longer have his contact number since he left the DA because we were going to fire him,” said Macpherson. Moses could not be reached for comment by the time of going to print. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed Phoenix police opened a case of assault with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm after a man was allegedly hit with a metal bar by a suspect known to him.