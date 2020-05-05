Phoenix man found lying death in path near home

Durban - POLICE are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after a man was found dead with about 40 stab wounds, on a pathway leading to his home in Phoenix. Deenadylan Moodley, 45, who was also known as Vassie, was found by his neighbour Basil Philip-Jones, lying on the pathway, near Stonebridge Drive, on Sunday afternoon. At first, he thought Moodley had fainted or was resting. Philip-Jones alerted the family and other neighbours. He was in shock when he discovered that Moodley had died. Moodley’s sister Asothie Pillay said her brother had left home on Sunday morning. “He would socialise, visit the neighbours, and come back for tea and watch movies. We had his favourite lunch, fish rolls, prepared for him. I went looking for him in the vicinity but he was nowhere to be seen,” she said.

Moodley died metres away from his back yard gate. Pillay said their dog had been barking continuously at the gate for some time but they did not think anything of it.

“My mother and I were not allowed to go to the crime scene. My brother did not deserve to die like this. God must open the eyes of the person who did this, so he can realise what he has done. If my brother owed someone money or if they were trying to rob him, why kill him?” Pillay asked.

Nothing was taken from Moodley. According to sources, Moodley was stabbed about 40 times. Phoenix community policing forum (CPF) spokesperson Umesh Singh confirmed this.

“Robbery will not be the motive. They intended on killing him. There could be more than one person involved. We are shocked that nobody heard anything.

“There is a possibility he could have been killed elsewhere and dumped near his home. Residents must come forward with information. Their identities will remain confidential.”

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said Moodley had multiple stab wounds to the body.

She could not confirm how many until a post mortem was concluded. A case of murder was opened at the Phoenix police station.

Moodley was employed at Kolor Kote, based in Glen Anil. He was not married and did not have any children. He lived with his 84-year-old mother, his sister Asothie Pillay, his three nephews and his brother-in-law. He has two sisters who live elsewhere.

“He took my children as his own. They played cards and had fun almost every night. He was our only brother. My mother is devastated by his death,” Pillay said.

Councillor and MPL Bradley Singh said it was shocking to hear of such a heinous crime in Phoenix, at a time when the country was uniting to combat a pandemic. He said Phoenix was a close-knit community.

“We hope that police arrest a suspect soon. Nationally, statistics have shown that violent crime and murder have decreased during the lockdown, but this isolated incident comes as a shock to us all,” he said.

Daily News