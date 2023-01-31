Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Phoenix residents hold candlelit protest to shine light on service delivery woes

Candlelight Peace Protest in Phoenix took place on Sunday. The aim was to peacefully express their concerns to government with water, electricity and other social ills within the community. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Published 2h ago

Share

Durban — In an attempt to address the national issue of water and electricity outages, Phoenix residents held a candlelit peace protest to deliver their message to the eThekwini Municipality.

Phoenix residents highlighted their service delivery concerns, which include extended power cuts, water restrictions and erratic refuse removal.

Roy Sukdhev, spokesperson for the protest organisers, the Giving Hope Foundation (GHF), said the purpose was to urge the municipality to assist with the social issues in the area.

Sukdhev highlighted that protests “never have to be destructive to convey a powerful message”. He added that the communities were extremely hurt by the lack of compassion shown by their ward councillors during this period of suffering.

Sukdhev said: “The sufferings of our very hurt people have been brought to the fore. Now serious pressure will be placed on the eThekwini Municipality to fast-track the replacement of the electrical and water infrastructure and improve their waste removal services.”

Phoenix community members during the candlelight peace protest on Sunday. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman congratulated the GHF and the community organisations for their participation in this protest. Sooliman regarded this as positive active citizenry.

On Saturday, the DA, led by provincial leader Francois Rodgers MPL, and councillors held a protest at the Phoenix electricity and Ottawa water depots. The protest called for the axing of officials who had failed to act on the persistent outages and issues.

DA spokesperson Nqobile Nhleko said: “While many South Africans are faced with load shedding, communities in the Phoenix area have also had to deal with outages due to collapsing infrastructure. In some instances, water and electricity outages last for days at a time.”

Nhleko said the DA had made multiple requests to the municipality, but no comment has been received.

Nhleko said the DA would hand over a memorandum with grievances and proposed solutions to this service delivery crisis.

Phoenix residents Rosy Sukdhev, Roy Sukdhev, Alice Govender and Vivian Pillay saying thumbs down to destructive protests.

Daily News

