Phoenix teacher, 44, arrested for statutory rape of 15-year-old pupil

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher is expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrate's Court this week after he was arrested for statutory rape by officials from the Phoenix police station.

Captain Louise Naidoo confirmed the incident during an interview with Lotus FM on Tuesday, saying: “A 44-year-old Indian male has been arrested for statutory rape at the Phoenix police cell.”

Naidoo also confirmed that the victim is a minor around the age of 15.

“The alleged incident started in 2019 right until April 2020, when the guardian (the victim's caregiver) came to know about the statutory rape,” said Naidoo.

According to Naidoo, the child's legal guardian initially reported the matter to the police, but due to a lack of medical evidence the incident was not confirmed.