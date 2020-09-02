Phoenix teacher, 44, arrested for statutory rape of 15-year-old pupil
Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal primary school teacher is expected to appear before the Verulam Magistrate's Court this week after he was arrested for statutory rape by officials from the Phoenix police station.
Captain Louise Naidoo confirmed the incident during an interview with Lotus FM on Tuesday, saying: “A 44-year-old Indian male has been arrested for statutory rape at the Phoenix police cell.”
Naidoo also confirmed that the victim is a minor around the age of 15.
“The alleged incident started in 2019 right until April 2020, when the guardian (the victim's caregiver) came to know about the statutory rape,” said Naidoo.
According to Naidoo, the child's legal guardian initially reported the matter to the police, but due to a lack of medical evidence the incident was not confirmed.
“After medical examinations were done it was confirmed that, yes, the child has been in a sexual relationship. That is when the inquiry was converted into a case docket,” Naidoo explained.
The police then conducted their investigations, which led to the teacher's arrest in Phoenix, north of the Durban central business district.
It is believed that the teacher first groomed his victim before engaging in a sexual relationship with her.
“The suspect has only been arrested, so probably by Thursday he will appear in Verulam court,” Naidoo added.
African News Agency (ANA)