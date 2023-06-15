Phoenix woman awarded for her charity work with animals

Durban — A Phoenix woman has been recognised for her charity work with animals. Reshani Garib, 40, recently received the Influential Women Award 2023 from Big M Productions for serving the community and her hard work with, and dedication to, animals. She received the award at a red carpet event at Sibaya Casino on May 20.

"Please do not abandon or abuse animals. There is always a higher authority that will help you," Garib said about the message she wanted to share. She said her love for animals started at a very young age. "My passion and caring for them (animals) started as a teen and going out and doing charity work for many years now," Garib said.

She said she mainly helped dogs and cats. Her focus area was Phoenix, but she was also contacted by people asking for help outside Phoenix, in areas such as Chatsworth and Verulam. She said it was not just strays she dealt with, but also pet owners who could not afford food. “I buy food and distribute it, too,” Garib said.

“I also take hurt animals for medical treatment. I also do hospital feeding of stray animals.” Reshani Garib. Picture: Supplied Garib said where and when she could not help, she referred people to the SPCA or other organisations. “I don’t rely on donations. It all comes out of my pocket,” Garib said.

Speaking on how she could afford to provide for the animals, Garib said she was self-employed and was also a landlord, while her husband had a day job. On how much she spent on animals monthly, she said every month was different. She had vet accounts for treatment, but monthly she spent between R6 000 and R8 000. “If it is above that, I ask for help or refer to other organisations,” Garib said.

She said she would ask security company G4U Protection to protect or escort her to certain areas. Garib added that anyone who wanted information or basic care or wished to donate could email her at [email protected].