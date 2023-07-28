Phone-snatching gang now roaming Windermere

Durban — Residents and visitors of Windermere Centre in Morningside are concerned about the significant rise in the number of incidents of mobile phone snatching. This trend is gaining momentum across the country and abroad as it is seen as a quick and easy crime.

Often, victims are approached from behind while talking on their phones and in some cases while they hold them in their hands. In an incident last weekend, inside the centre, a resident’s cellphone was snatched while she was shopping inside a Clicks store. Tyla Kershaw, who also owns a store in the centre, took to social media to warn others about her ordeal. She wrote on the Facebook page of the Morningside Community Safety Forum that people should be vigilant at the centre.

“Had my phone snatched out of my hand, whilst on a call, in the middle of Clicks. It was around 1pm today (Saturday). By the time I realised what was happening, he had dashed out the doors and into a car,” said Kershaw. She said that when she spoke to the security personnel, they told her that this was the second such incident in a short space of time. Other members of this page also shared their experiences.

Shuaib Rasool said he thought there was an attempt on his car in the parking lot of the centre. “Now I have to use R5 000 to replace the lock of my car door on the driver’s side,” he said. Aysha Vahed commented on the group: “We have heard some car guards in the Avondale Road area are accepting bribes from would-be thieves to look the other way while a car is stolen.”

He said this came to light when an unofficial car guard brought it to their attention when they averted a car from being stolen last Sunday morning. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer from Durban Central police station shed some insight on this crime trend. He said the criminals are not only in Windermere, but they target different spots.

“Joggers running in the suburbs with exposed cellphones have now become the target for them, as well as people in the street waiting for e-hailing services. When calling for an e-hailing service, it is better to stay in the mall or house and only come outside when the vehicle has arrived because once your phone is exposed, you are not safe,” he said. He said usually victims are approached from behind while talking or texting on phones. “Phone snatchers take advantage of people who often have their focus elsewhere while they walk with their phones out. I would also advise people to avoid walking or running alone in the early hours of the morning or late in the evening,” he said.