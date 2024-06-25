PICS & VIDEO: Cat rescuer ‘left’ 20 cats for dead

Durban — A cat rescuer from Pinetown in Durban has reportedly left around 20 cats for dead in her house on Trochail Road.

Barbara Patrick, a manager at Kloof and Highway SPCA, said that they received a call from the neighbours reporting a foul smell coming from the cat rescuer’s house in a rental back house.

“On Thursday I received a complaint from a lady who said a cat rescuer had not been home in a week. Unfortunately, we could not inspect that evening, and on Friday when we arrived we could not go into the house, but what we saw through the windows was absolutely horrifying,” said Patrick.

A house in Pinetown was full of cat carcasses, where a woman said to be a cat rescuer had abandoned a house full of cats. The SPCA was called in after the neighbours suspected the worst after smelling a dreadful smell. SPCA inspectors Petra Abrams and Petros Simamane show the shocking find. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ Independent Newspapers

She described the scene as the most horrific that they have ever had to attend to and an absolute disgrace.