PICS & VIDEO: Cat rescuer ‘left’ 20 cats for dead

WARNING: GRUESOME VISUALS BELOW.
Durban — A cat rescuer from Pinetown in Durban has reportedly left around 20 cats for dead in her house on Trochail Road.
Barbara Patrick, a manager at Kloof and Highway SPCA, said that they received a call from the neighbours reporting a foul smell coming from the cat rescuer’s house in a rental back house.
“On Thursday I received a complaint from a lady who said a cat rescuer had not been home in a week. Unfortunately, we could not inspect that evening, and on Friday when we arrived we could not go into the house, but what we saw through the windows was absolutely horrifying,” said Patrick.
She described the scene as the most horrific that they have ever had to attend to and an absolute disgrace.
“We have seen already 20 or more carcasses of cats in different stages of decomposing. The saddest being the cats that were in cages and could not get out.
“I have no words to think that somebody would have entrusted a person like this with their beloved cat and they have received funding and food from the community and they do not know if their cat is alive or not,” she said.
She also said that they would open a criminal case at the Pinetown police station.
Attempts to get comments from the cat rescuer were unsuccessful.
This discovery was made on World Cat Domination Day, which is known as a monumental day on the calendar for every cat parent.
