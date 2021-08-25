PICS & VIDEO: Durban chemical factory goes up in flames

DURBAN - A fire broke out earlier this Wednesday morning at a chemical factory in the Jacobs area, south of Durban. While there were no injuries reported, multiple firefighters and the South African Police Service were on scene to try and control the blaze.

Zibuse Ngcece the Regional Commander of eThekwini Fire and Emergency Services said: “Yes we attended and the fire has been extinguished. We are currently busy damping down hotspots.” “No injuries have been reported so far. The company is called KZN Resins on Balfour Road.” A fire broke out earlier this morning at a chemical factory in the Jacobs area. Picture: ALS Paramedics Earlier ALS Paramedic spokesperson Rowan Scandroglio said the cause of the fire was unknown at this stage.

“The fire started a few minutes ago and emergency services were dispatched to the scene.” “There are multiple firefighters with fire engines on scene trying to fight the fire,” Scandroglio said around 3:20 am. A fire broke out earlier this morning at a chemical factory in the Jacobs area. Picture: ALS Paramedics

The factory that was alight is believed to manufacture resin. In July, firefighters battled a blaze in Cornubia, north of Durban. A chemical factory, United Phosphorus Limited (UPL), was allegedly set alight by looters during week-long unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Various chemicals, herbicides, pesticides and more went up in a plume of smoke and dispersed in various areas.

The water used to extinguish the fire made its way into water sources killing off various marine life and vegetation. The factory was still smouldering long after the fire was extinguished. In May, firefighters extinguished a blaze at a textile factory on Brickfield (Felix Dlamini) Road in Overport.

Traffic was heavily affected as metro police had closed the road. Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising from the building. A metro police officer suffered second-degree burns during evacuation.