PICS & VIDEO: Large-scale horn trimming operation to protect, conserve rhinos

Durban — Rhino 911 sponsored a successful rhino horn trimming operation at the Care for Wild Sanctuary to safeguard rhinos from poaching. Care for Wild said it recently completed a large-scale horn-trimming operation to enhance the protection and conservation of the rhinos under its care.

The operation, sponsored by Rhino 911 involved darting and immobilising a significant number of rhinos from both the ground and air. It said a large team of registered vets were supported by Care for Wild’s ground team, Wildlifevets.com, SANParks, and MTPA as well as internationally renowned vet Dr Evan Antin. A successful rhino horn trimming operation at the Care for Wild Sanctuary to safeguard rhinos from poaching. Picture: Care for Wild Sanctuary “Horn trimming, which involves the safe removal of a portion of the rhinos’ horns, was carried out to deter poaching attempts. In addition, each rhino received a vaccination (sponsored by Design Biologix) and vitamin supplements (sponsored by Kyron Laboratories as extra support,” Care for Wild said.

“Thanks to the collaboration of these teams and a collective effort of dedicated professionals, the operation was a resounding success, bolstering the security and conservation efforts of these precious rhinos.” Care for Wild added that it was grateful to Rhino 911 for bringing renowned veterinarian Dr Evan Antin to the horn trimming operation at Care for Wild. “Dr Antin was not only fully immersed and engaged in the high-level operation, but he also took the time to speak with Petronel (Nieuwoudt) and the team to gain a better understanding of the poaching crisis and the critical role that Care for Wild plays in rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned rhinos and the conservation of a keystone species,” Care for Wild said.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Minister Barbara Creecy announced that 448 rhinos were poached in South Africa in 2022, a slight decrease from the 451 rhinos poached in 2021. Creecy said in total across the country, private rhino owners lost 86 rhinos. “The steady decline in rhino poaching in national parks is related to the relentless war that has been waged by our fearsome anti-poaching machinery as well as a comprehensive dehorning programme,” Creecy said.