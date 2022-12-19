Durban – Search-and-rescue teams have been withdrawn for the night after conducting aerial and ground searches to find a missing toddler in KwaZulu-Natal. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said IPSS Medical Search and Rescue units were in Glendale, helping SAPS K9 Search and Rescue units in the search for a missing 2-year-old.

He said the toddler, Ibongwe Ntanga, had been missing since about 7am on Monday morning. “He was last seen in a black and white shirt, green long pants and light blue crocs.” Meyrick said IPSS had several units searching the area along with the K9 unit and a volunteer helicopter from Budal Air was assisting with the search from the air.

Meyrick said that search-and-rescue teams have been withdrawn for the night. Detectives from SAPS are investigating the circumstances of the disappearance. This is a developing story. IPSS Medical Search and Rescue units are in Glendale, helping SAPS K9 Search and Rescue units in the search for missing 2-year-old Ibongwe Ntanga. Picture: Supplied In October, IPSS Medical Search and Rescue was called out to the same area after reports that a motorbike rider had gone missing.

The man had been out riding earlier in the day, alone, when he got into difficulty. He contacted his family and sent a pin of his location. On arrival, a family member found his bike but the rider was missing. Meyrick said a member of IPSS Medical Search and Rescue, along with members of the biking community, went out on their motorbikes to look for the rider. Start Search and Rescue K9 units and rescue workers were also dispatched to the area to help. A thermal imaging drone was also used to try to find the man.

