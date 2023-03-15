PICS & VIDEO: Praise as UKZN celebrates another rocket launch

Durban — The University of KwaZulu-Natal is celebrating another successful rocket launch at the Overberg testing range in Arniston. In a statement, UKZN said on Tuesday, its Aerospace Systems Research Institute (ASRI) space propulsion programme successfully test-launched its Phoenix 1 D hybrid rocket demonstrator. The Phoenix 1 D carried experimental sensors and cameras as part of the mission.

ASRI, the former Aerospace Systems Research Group (ASReG), funded by the department of science and innovation, is pursuing the development of suborbital sounding rockets (Phoenix) and orbital liquid rocket engine technology (SAFFIRE) under one integrated space propulsion programme (SPP). The 2023 Phoenix launch team 1D. Picture: Supplied UKZN said it was the only South African university pursuing an applied rocket propulsion programme, producing graduates with skills in advanced manufacturing, aerospace systems design, rocket launch operations and computational analysis. “The Phoenix hybrid rocket programme is driven by young mechanical engineering students at UKZN. Months of hard work on the design and production elements of the Phoenix rocket, by a group of dedicated young people, culminated in an exciting launch. The team is now preparing for the second and final test for the campaign, that of the Phoenix 1C, a low-altitude rocket and, weather-permitting, it will be launched with experimental payloads for the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), SANSA and a private company that the engineers hope to recover,” it said.

“Both vehicles include design changes to the airframes and on-board systems that make them structurally more efficient and form a critical part of ASRI’s mission to develop larger orbital launch systems.” The Phoenix 1 D rocket with fins signed by the students who designed and built it. Picture: Supplied The university said in March 2021, ASReG successfully launched the Phoenix-1B Mark IIr sounding rocket which travelled 17.9 km into the air, achieving a new African hybrid rocket altitude record. The 2021 launch was hugely significant for South African engineering and the development of an African satellite rocket launch capability. “Sounding rockets are rocket-propelled launch vehicles that carry experimental payloads to the upper reaches of the atmosphere or into space. They play a crucial role in facilitating experiments in a wide variety of scientific disciplines, including biotechnology, astronomy, astrophysics, materials science and meteorology,” the university explained.

The Phoenix programme is a human capital development initiative, it said. The programme which started in 2010 has produced a number of graduates with advanced engineering skills, who have been absorbed into South Africa’s engineering sector with entities including Rheinmetall Denel Munition, SANSA, the CSIR and Armscor. Human capital development is the main objective of the programme, together with developing indigenous space propulsion technologies. The UKZN mechanical engineering students. Picture: Supplied Higher Education Science and Innovation Minister Dr Blade Nzimande congratulated the ASRI for the successful test launch of the Phoenix 1D hybrid rocket demonstrator. “I am proud of the young people driving this exciting programme at UKZN. They are a team of dedicated mechanical engineering students who have been working tirelessly on ensuring that the launch is successful,” Nzimande said.

He praised the Phoenix hybrid rocket programme, a skills-development initiative focused on suborbital launch vehicle design and testing. The rockets were developed as a technology demonstration platform from which future commercial-sounding rocket programmes can be developed. Nzimande added that the space industry was seen as one of the key drivers in addressing South Africa's national priorities of job creation, poverty eradication, resource management and rural development.