PICS & VIDEO: Snake catcher wrestles with heavy 3m python before releasing it on a farm in KZN

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal South Coast snake catcher Sarel van der Merwe was joined by fellow snake catcher Dingo Dinkelman to release a 3m python he had rescued. After midnight on Wednesday, Van der Merwe was called out to Trafalgar for a southern African python that was trying to get onto a property.

Van der Merwe said that just after falling asleep, he received a call at 12.15am where he was told that a homeowner's dogs were barking mad by the gate. They took a torch and went to look and found a big python. He said he was then sent photos and he asked them not to shine the torch on the snake as it will escape and its whereabouts will be unknown. Van der Merwe said he quickly got out of his pyjamas and rushed to the property.

He said that when he catches a python he works alone. “But when I put him in the bag, they (anyone around) just help push it in the bag but I’m holding the head the whole time so the snake doesn’t bite me,” Van der Merwe explained. “Was a wrestling match to get him into the bag.”

He said that later on Wednesday, he, Dinkelman and his team released the python at Rosemount Sugar Estate's Farm in Umtentweni. The farm owners allowed them to release the 3m python on their farm. A bit on the wild side, Dinkelman shared a video of the snake taken during its release.

“Sarel could attach him onto my nose now,” Dinkelman said. He said the python was heavy. He said the snake will be eating antelope, monkeys and cane rats.