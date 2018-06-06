Durban - A burglar brandishing a rusty bush knife had been terrorising a Verulam community before he was arrested on Wednesday.

The burglar believed to be in his 20s had allegedly gained entry onto four properties in the Dawncrest area said Prem Balram of private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

Balram said the Rusa operations Center received a call from a resident informing his staff that a man carrying a knife was seen hiding on their property.

"We were given a detailed description of the man. The occupants of the home feared for their lives and locked themselves indoors. More calls were received from frantic residents on Sunlark Drive after the man fitting the description was seen on their premises," Balram said.

Several Rusa reaction officers who arrived on the scene were despatched to every house in the vicinity in an attempt to apprehend the burglar Balram said the suspect was found three properties away from the initial callers home and was apprehended within three minutes of our response time.

"During an interview, he pointed out a flower garden at a home where he had hidden the cane-knife. It was recovered concealed under a plant," he said.

Reaction Officers are interviewing the suspect to establish his intentions. Verulam police were at the scene but have not opened a case as yet.

Daily News