PICS: Dagga worth R3m seized in Hluhluwe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Hluhluwe police officers seized dagga worth R3 million on Wednesday night. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Wednesday night at 9.15pm, Hluhluwe police officers were following up on information about two vehicles smuggling dagga between Swaziland and Hluhluwe. Mbele said the officers were led to the N2 freeway at the Phinda turn off where they spotted and stopped two vehicles with six occupants. “A search was conducted and the two vehicles were found loaded with bags of dagga. The estimated street value of the recovered dagga is R3 million,” said Mbele. “A total of six suspects aged between 23 and 42 were placed under arrest.”

Hluhluwe police officers arrested six suspects and recovered R3 million worth of dagga that was allegedly being smuggled from Swaziland to KZN. Picture: Supplied

Mbele said it was established that the suspects were also in the country illegally as they failed to produce the required documents.

She said they are expected to appear before the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

In recent months police have seized millions more worth of dagga in separate busts. In most of those busts, the dagga was being transported.

Earlier this month the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad recovered 25 40kg bags of dagga. The estimated street value of the dagga was R1.1 million and a 48-year-old man was arrested for dealing and transporting dagga.

In September Louwsberg police arrested a 40-year-old man for drug possession. He was transporting 58 bags of dagga loaded inside a taxi and in between the seats. The dagga was estimated to be valued at R2.5 million.

Hluhluwe police officers arrested six suspects and recovered R3 million worth of dagga that was allegedly being smuggled from Swaziland to KZN. Picture: Supplied

Also in September, police recovered 11 bags of dagga weighing 705kg in the Vryheid area, in northern KZN. The dagga was estimated to be worth R2 million. It was being transported by a 39-year-old man who was arrested for drug possession.

Daily News