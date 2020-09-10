PICS: Hawks seize R87m in heroin hidden in truck enroute to KZN

Durban - The police’s elite crime fighting unit, the Hawks have dealt a blow to the illicit heroin trade after members detectives from the Richards Bay Serious Organised unit stopped a truck enroute to KwaZulu-Natal with heroin powder valued at over R87m.

Three men, including the driver of the truck were arrested.

Hawks spokesman, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said that Hawks officers in Richards Bay in collaboration with the Mpumalanga Crime Intelligence discovered 342.5 kg of the drug inside what is believed to be a purpose built hide in a truck which was coming from Mozambique via Swaziland to KwaZulu-Natal.

“The truck was intercepted in Hluhluwe and the team immediately started with the search. Almost 250 packets of heroin were found hidden in a false partition which was newly painted. Members had to cut open the compartment in order to access the drugs,” Mhlongo said.