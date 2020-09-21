PICS: Metro police fine Isipingo businesses over CBD filth

Durban - ISIPINGO business owners are crying foul after being slapped with hefty fines for allegedly littering the CBD.

Isipingo Business Forum chairperson Junaid Iqbal claimed that they were seen as soft targets by the Durban Metro police. Iqbal said there was a thin line between shop owners and informal traders jostling for pavement space.

“These fines have left us stressed out. I am not sure why we are being targeted when we conform to all the regulations and pay our rates. Yet informal traders are unhindered. There is no proof that shop owners are littering the sidewalks. Why would we want to trade in filth. Other businesses especially public transport are breaking bylaws in front of the police but nothing happens. There are also no bins in the CBD,”Iqbal said.

Redbro Liquors’s Rodney Naidoo said the fines for R5000 were ridiculous. Naidoo said he was speechless. He called on businesses to band together as one voice to expose what he called corrupt practices.

Metro police have fined several business owners over the filth in the CBD. Picture: Supplied

“How low the municipality will stoop to rob us of our hard-earned money. These fines, to me, are tantamount to a form of legal extortion, they are using articles in their fine book to extort money. This cannot continue or else we will be continuously targeted as soft, submissive payers,”Naidoo said